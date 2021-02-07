 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Charlottesville: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert