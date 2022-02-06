 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

