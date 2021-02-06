For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Dozens of area residents went sledding at Washington Park on Sunday afternoon as the snow turned to freezing rain.
