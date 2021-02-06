 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

