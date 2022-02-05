This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
