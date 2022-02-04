 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert