Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.