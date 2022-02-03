For the drive home in Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.