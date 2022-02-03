 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert