This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
