Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

