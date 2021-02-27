Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
