Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.