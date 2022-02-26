Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
