Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

