 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert