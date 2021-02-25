For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
