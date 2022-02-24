Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.