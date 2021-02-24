Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.