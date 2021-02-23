Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
