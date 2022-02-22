 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

