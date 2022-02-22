This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charl…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 48F. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods o…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…