Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

