This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
