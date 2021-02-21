 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

