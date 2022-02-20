This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
