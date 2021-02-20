This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
