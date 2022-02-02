Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.