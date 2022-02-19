 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

