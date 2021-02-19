Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.