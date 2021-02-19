For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
"You'll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area ..."
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Th…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating…
Warmer air meant less snow accumulation than previously forecast.
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scatter…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Exp…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecas…