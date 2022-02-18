 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

