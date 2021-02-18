Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.