For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
"You'll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area ..."
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
