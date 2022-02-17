Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
