Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.09. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

