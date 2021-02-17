This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.09. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
"You'll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area ..."
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
