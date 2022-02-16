 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

