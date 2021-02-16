This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
"You'll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area ..."
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
