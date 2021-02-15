This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
