Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

