Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.