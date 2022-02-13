Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
