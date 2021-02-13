Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle in the evening. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall