 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle in the evening. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert