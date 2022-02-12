This evening in Charlottesville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs …