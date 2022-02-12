 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

