Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.