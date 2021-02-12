This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds sho…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.…
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…