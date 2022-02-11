 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert