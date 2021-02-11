 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

