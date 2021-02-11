Charlottesville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
