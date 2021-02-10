 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain and snow in the evening will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Thursday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

