Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain and snow in the evening will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Thursday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
