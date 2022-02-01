 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

