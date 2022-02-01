This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville F…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville are…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.