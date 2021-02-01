 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert