Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.