Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 8…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degree…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesv…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…