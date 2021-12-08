Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesvill…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds lig…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlot…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…