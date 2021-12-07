Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
