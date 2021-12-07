 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

