Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.