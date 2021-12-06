Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.