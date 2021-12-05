 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

