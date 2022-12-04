Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.