Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

