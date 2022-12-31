 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

