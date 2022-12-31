Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
